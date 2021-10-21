See All General Surgeons in Framingham, MA
Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Framingham, MA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD

Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at MetroWest Physician Services in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MetroWest Physician Services
    85 Lincoln St Ste 410, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 820-1650
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Gordon did a great job on me today. Excellent communication and minimal pain. Highly recommend him.
    — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629496054
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Florida General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
