Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD
Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
MetroWest Physician Services85 Lincoln St Ste 410, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 820-1650Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon did a great job on me today. Excellent communication and minimal pain. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1629496054
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida General Surgery
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- General Surgery
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
