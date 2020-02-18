Dr. Andrew Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gottesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gottesman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Gottesman works at
Locations
Andrew Gottesman, M.D., P. A.7515 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 360-9877
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and very through doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Gottesman.
About Dr. Andrew Gottesman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316915010
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Vassar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
