Dr. Andrew Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Daytona Beach1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 230, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-3336
- 2 21 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The experience of having Dr. Green place an impant in my toe joint exceeded my expectations from start to finish. Dr. Green is articulate, intelligent, friendly, pleasant and I have complete confidence in him and staff! Everything was handled in a calm, efficient manner. Dr Green made sure any and all of my questions or concerns were thoroughly addressed. Am thankful for him and ALL the staff at Advent Outpatient Surgery Central that I came in contact with!
About Dr. Andrew Green, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1598787988
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.