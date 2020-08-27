See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD

Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Greenspan works at Central Indiana Cancer Centers in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenspan's Office Locations

    Central Indiana Cancer Centers
    6845 Rama Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219 (317) 356-2422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Neutropenia
Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 27, 2020
    Great Doctor. Always spends plenty of time with me and answers my questions. I was referred to him by my Urologist for renal cell carcinoma. I had lost one kidney and part of the other. Doctor Greenspan, after reviewing my case, recommended immuno-therapy. My tumors have not advanced and are not growing. I believe to be alive today because of Dr. Greenspan. He has always been there anytime that I have needed him. He also has an excellent nursing staff assisting him in the IU Methodist Oncology suite. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Jerry Grubb — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649262742
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
