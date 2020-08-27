Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD
Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Greenspan's Office Locations
Central Indiana Cancer Centers6845 Rama Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 356-2422
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Always spends plenty of time with me and answers my questions. I was referred to him by my Urologist for renal cell carcinoma. I had lost one kidney and part of the other. Doctor Greenspan, after reviewing my case, recommended immuno-therapy. My tumors have not advanced and are not growing. I believe to be alive today because of Dr. Greenspan. He has always been there anytime that I have needed him. He also has an excellent nursing staff assisting him in the IU Methodist Oncology suite. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Greenspan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.