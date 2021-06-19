Overview of Dr. Andrew Grose, MD

Dr. Andrew Grose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Grose works at Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford, CT with other offices in New York, NY and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.