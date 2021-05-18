Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Gross, MD
Dr. Andrew Gross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
First in Flight Neurology131 Medical Park Rd Ste 308, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-2640
-
2
Wake Forest Baptist Health-davie Medical Center329 NC HIGHWAY 801 N, Advance, NC 27006 Directions (336) 716-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Both Tami and Dr. Gross are wonderful professionals. Dr. Gross went out of his way to write a very clear description of my results for the use of other professionals. I was impressed with his ability to listen to my expectations and deliver the medical reports in the fashion I needed them. I'm very happy to have located Dr. Gross to tackle my complex issue. He has both the professional and soft skills one would like.
About Dr. Andrew Gross, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1730322843
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Myasthenia Gravis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.