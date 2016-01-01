See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Andrew Gunn, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Gunn, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of South Dakota.

Dr. Gunn works at Uab Hospital Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uab Hospital Birmingham
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 975-4850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Andrew Gunn, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 1659505691
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Dakota
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunn works at Uab Hospital Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gunn’s profile.

    Dr. Gunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

