Dr. Andrew Hall, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO

Dr. Hall works at Relevium Pain Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Relevium Pain Specialists
    3975 S Durango Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 940-8007
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr Hall takes great care to read all scan’s provided and accurately identify source of pain. He explains the source and makes his plan to address whole istically. I understood the plan. We followed the plan and Now I’m feeling Great! I Highly Recommend! Thank you Dr Hall
    Lori G — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Hall, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1366737421
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Relevium Pain Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

