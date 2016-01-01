See All General Dentists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Andrew Hamilton Jr, DMD

Dentistry
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hamilton Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Hamilton Jr works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291
  2. 2
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Hamilton Jr, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417166174
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamilton Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton Jr works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.