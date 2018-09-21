Dr. Andrew Hampshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hampshire, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr. Andrew Hampshire is not only a brilliant physician, he has also been designated as a “ Top Doctor” for many years. This outstanding doctor & man has the “bedside” manner & medical skills one needs & desires when dealing with a serious illness. Dr. Hampshire listens carefully to & prescribes a course of treatment for his patients with the goal of achieving the best outcome both physically & emotionally. I feel Blessed to have him as my doctor.
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ohio State University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Hampshire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampshire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampshire works at
Dr. Hampshire speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampshire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampshire.
