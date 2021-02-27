See All Dermatologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Hankinson works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Indiana, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology Greensburg
    419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 485-9087
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology Indiana
    120irm C Dr Ste 130, Indiana, PA 15701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 485-9097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Hankinson is a very caring and patient person as well as a fantastic physician. He does an outstanding job of listening, and then searching to help find results for your issues. Having an uncommon issue, beside lots of skin cancers, is perplexing for both patient and physician. Dr. Hankinson had no problem going beyond normal office visit to try find a helpful treatment. I have recommended him to many family members and friends....and will continue to do so..
    kay covone — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487099057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
