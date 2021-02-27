Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Hankinson, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Forefront Dermatology Greensburg419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 485-9087
Forefront Dermatology Indiana120irm C Dr Ste 130, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 485-9097
- Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Hankinson is a very caring and patient person as well as a fantastic physician. He does an outstanding job of listening, and then searching to help find results for your issues. Having an uncommon issue, beside lots of skin cancers, is perplexing for both patient and physician. Dr. Hankinson had no problem going beyond normal office visit to try find a helpful treatment. I have recommended him to many family members and friends....and will continue to do so..
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
