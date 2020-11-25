Overview of Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD

Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Hanzlik works at Cataract and Laser Eye Institute in Davenport, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.