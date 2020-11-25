Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanzlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD
Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hanzlik works at
Dr. Hanzlik's Office Locations
Cataract and Laser Eye Institute130 Ridge Center Dr Ste 207, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (786) 706-5531
Cataract And Laser Eye Institut2215 NORTH BLVD W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9898
- 3 410 Celebration Pl Ste 303, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (405) 566-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I’ve been a patient for over 4 years. Sometimes a wait, but worth waiting for.
About Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1588736474
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Medical University Of Lublin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanzlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanzlik accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanzlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanzlik works at
Dr. Hanzlik has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanzlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanzlik speaks French, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanzlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanzlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanzlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanzlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.