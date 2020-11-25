See All Ophthalmologists in Davenport, FL
Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD

Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hanzlik works at Cataract and Laser Eye Institute in Davenport, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanzlik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract and Laser Eye Institute
    130 Ridge Center Dr Ste 207, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 706-5531
  2. 2
    Cataract And Laser Eye Institut
    2215 NORTH BLVD W, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 421-9898
  3. 3
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 303, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 566-2288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Laceration Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Ptosis Strabismus Diastasis Chevron Icon
Third Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Excellent! I’ve been a patient for over 4 years. Sometimes a wait, but worth waiting for.
    Susan — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588736474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lublin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hanzlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanzlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanzlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanzlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanzlik has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanzlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hanzlik speaks French, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanzlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanzlik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanzlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanzlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

