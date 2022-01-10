Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD
Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
Minnesota Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists6405 France Ave S Ste W460, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-4161
- 3 6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5119
University of Minnesota School of Medicine516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently received a Blepheroplasty from Dr. Harrison and am thrilled with the results. He is highly skilled medically, and has a really good eye for the esthetics. The procedure was quick and recovery was amazingly fast. I very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
