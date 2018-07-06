Overview of Dr. Andrew Hart, MD

Dr. Andrew Hart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hart works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.