Dr. Andrew Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hart, MD
Dr. Andrew Hart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way4003 Kresge Way Suite 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way1031 New Moody Lane Suite 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
Dr. Hart was assigned to me after I had breast cancer. I have been very pleased with him. I think he is very through with his testing to keep this under control. He takes time with you at your visits and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Andrew Hart, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275680142
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.