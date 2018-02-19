Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD
Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner & very concerned about your questions. His staff is excellent & on top of things. He is also an excellent shoulder surgeon, so I quess that was a typo as he is not only a hand surgeon. He’s very thorough & I would highly recommend him. Especially if you’re athletic!
About Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hartman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
