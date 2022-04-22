Overview of Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD

Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Hazley works at Murfreesboro Surgical Assocs in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.