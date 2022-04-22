Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD
Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Hazley's Office Locations
Stones River Surgical Group Pllc1009 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 895-3890
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad that I met with Dr.Andrew Hazley.He is a wonderful Dr.Thank you,thank you for the surgery.
About Dr. Andrew Hazley, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285688457
Education & Certifications
- Holy Family College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazley has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazley.
