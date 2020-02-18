Dr. Andrew Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Head, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Head, MD
Dr. Andrew Head, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Head's Office Locations
1
West Michigan Rheumatology Professional Limited Liability Company1155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 459-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time, good listener, spends time with me answering all of my questions.
About Dr. Andrew Head, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235323072
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Head has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Head. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head.
