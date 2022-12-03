Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD
Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Heaford's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was good natured and had a good bedside manner with my child.
About Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801005251
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Heaford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaford has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heaford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaford.
