Overview of Dr. Andrew Hendershot, MD

Dr. Andrew Hendershot, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital.



Dr. Hendershot works at Ohio State Univ Med Ctr Gowdy Fields in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.