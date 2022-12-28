See All Dermatologists in Lumberton, NC
Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (454)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is a Dermatologist in Lumberton, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hendricks works at Southeastern Dermatology in Lumberton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Dermatology
    4390 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 516-6427
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Psoriasis
Melanoma Screening
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Psoriasis
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 454 ratings
Patient Ratings (454)
5 Star
(429)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hendricks?

Dec 28, 2022
The most polite medical staff I have ever dealt with. Made a bad experience fun and happy. The need more than 5 stars.
Jimmy F. — Dec 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hendricks to family and friends

Dr. Hendricks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hendricks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD.

About Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740246115
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dermatology - Johns Hopkins Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hendricks works at Southeastern Dermatology in Lumberton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

454 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.