Dr. Henn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Henn, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Henn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Louis Park, MN.
Dr. Henn works at
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital6500 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henn?
He was outstanding in every respect.
About Dr. Andrew Henn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275972341
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henn works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.