Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD

Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.

Dr. Henrick works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020
  2. 2
    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Dry Eyes
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Dry Eyes

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • SCAN Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 10, 2019
    If you are looking for a Dr with flamboyant personality...Move-On, However if you need a very THOROUGH and HIGHLY EXPERIENCED Dr. then Dr. H really excels. I had severe Retina concerns and Dr. H confirmed what I had been diagnosed with and after seeing some Retina Images, I fully understood my prognosis. Although Dr. H did not offer much hope for vision correction, his objectivity was on par with a previous Opthamologist. My wait time was very minimal at the South Laguna office.
    Howard A in Laguna Niguel, CA — Jan 10, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1700870821
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Inst
    • Good Samaritan Hosp
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • UCLA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henrick has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Henrick speaks French, German, Romanian and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

