Overview of Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD

Dr. Andrew Henrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.



Dr. Henrick works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.