Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Herbst works at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.