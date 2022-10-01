Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Herbst works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer Center of Fairfield County148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 957-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Mohs surgery on my cheek three months ago with Dr Herbst. You can barely see the mark now I was very nervous but he really did an incredible job keeping me calm. I saw one other doctor in consultation but could not be happier I chose Dr Herbst
About Dr. Andrew Herbst, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1437198702
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Prebyterian
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbst works at
Dr. Herbst has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herbst speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.