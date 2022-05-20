Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD
Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
Andrew P Higgins MD-Surgeon, L2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 205, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 749-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.