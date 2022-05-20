Overview of Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD

Dr. Andrew Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Higgins works at Andrew P Higgins MD-Surgeon, L in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.