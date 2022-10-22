Dr. Himelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Himelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Himelstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Himelstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Himelstein works at
Dr. Himelstein's Office Locations
Helen F. Graham Cancer Center West4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3400, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (617) 754-6774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Himelstein took time to explain the results of the ongoing investigation into my Medical problem. He was forthcoming as he explained that he did not yet fully understand the underlying reason for my problem. He helped me to understand some of the issues that were involved in my recent surgery by another Doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Himelstein, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841269966
Education & Certifications
- Colum-Presby U Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital, Internal Medicine
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Himelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himelstein has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Himelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Himelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.