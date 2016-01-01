Dr. Andrew Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ho, MD
Dr. Andrew Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Porter Hospital Campus850 E Harvard Ave Ste 455, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 722-2724
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Andrew Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1609801877
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.