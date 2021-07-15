Overview of Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD

Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hoel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.