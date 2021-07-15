Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD
Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hoel works at
Dr. Hoel's Office Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2714
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoel?
Dr. Andrew Hoel is the best of the best! He is most professional and has a wealth of knowledge in his field. He is kind, patient, and explains everything very well. Dr. Hoel truly cares about his patients, listens, and gives proper advice. I was so lucky to be in his hands on June 15, 2021, with an AAA surgery. He saved my life. I wish there were more doctors like Dr. Hoel. Thank you for everything. May God bless you, Dr. Hoel. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Andrew Hoel, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1558313718
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- Mayo Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoel works at
Dr. Hoel has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoel speaks Dutch.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.