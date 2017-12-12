Dr. Andrew Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Hou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Webster Orthopedics4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 100, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (800) 943-8099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tri Valley Orthopedics Spec4626 Willow Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (866) 623-7600
San Ramon Office5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (866) 623-7600
Tracy Office2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (866) 623-7600
Webster Orthopedics5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 355-7350
Webster Orthopedics3315 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 486-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Optima Health
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hou is a kind and patient doctor. He treated my low back pain and gave me a steroid injection which helped me return to working and playing golf. I'm also able to garden again without any pain! If you're having any back pain, you should definitely make an appointment to see him. You will NOT regret it.
About Dr. Andrew Hou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1942352489
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine-Pain Medicine Fellowship
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine-Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Cantonese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.