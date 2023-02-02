Overview of Dr. Andrew Howlett, MD

Dr. Andrew Howlett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Howlett works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Excision of Femur or Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.