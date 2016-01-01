Dr. Andrew Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hull, MD
Dr. Andrew Hull, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UC San Diego Medical Center9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
UC San Diego Health9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902862121
- University of California, San Diego
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hull using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull has seen patients for Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hull speaks French.
