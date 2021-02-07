Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD
Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Hwang's Office Locations
Las Vegas Pediatric Urology653 N Town Center Dr Ste 407, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 926-8730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hwang & his staff, so I’m writing as many reviews as I can to spread the word. His staff has communicated well through the text option, & one time I sent a text on a Sunday about some concerns I had about my son, just to have it sent sooner & so I didn’t have to worry about it Monday morning. I really wasn’t expecting a response over the weekend. Well to my surprise, Dr. Hwang himself responded to my text on a Sunday night! It meant a lot to me that he took the time to go over my concerns that night, when I’m sure most would want to relax on their night off before the work week. He always explains things clearly & I feel like he genuinely cares that not only his patients feel comfortable, but so do the parents. I never once felt like with all the questions I had that I was a burden or felt rushed/dismissed by him or his staff. I highly recommend Dr. Hwang-extremely professional, kind, patient, knowledgeable, & all around amazing Dr.!
About Dr. Andrew Hwang, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1730142753
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of San Diego|National Institute of Transplantation
- University Of Southern California|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
- La Cnty Usc Med Center|Los Angeles County University - University of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.