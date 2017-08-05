Dr. Ippoliti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Ippoliti, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ippoliti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Ippoliti works at
Locations
Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-7669
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for 7 yrs. he is excellent, treated me for crohns, always answers my emails and has called if need be.. would not go to any other GI
About Dr. Andrew Ippoliti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1881621308
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- DC General Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ippoliti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ippoliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ippoliti works at
Dr. Ippoliti has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ippoliti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ippoliti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ippoliti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ippoliti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ippoliti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.