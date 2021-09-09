Dr. Andrew Iwach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Iwach, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Iwach, MD
Dr. Andrew Iwach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Dr. Iwach works at
Dr. Iwach's Office Locations
Glaucoma Associates of Northern California55 STEVENSON ST, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 981-2020
Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco1160 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 440-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Iwach for many years and he is a very good professional. The office recently optimized their visiting protocol (it used to be little too long) and now every visit and fast and very efficient.
About Dr. Andrew Iwach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1871682088
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwach speaks Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.