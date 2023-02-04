See All Otolaryngologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (289)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD

Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Jacono works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Jacono MD Pllc
    440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 289 ratings
Patient Ratings (289)
5 Star
(263)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(20)
About Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245247949
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Rochester
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Vincent's Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Jacono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jacono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jacono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacono works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacono’s profile.

289 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacono.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

