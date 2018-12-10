Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD
Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations
1
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Denton2801 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 220-0600
2
Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas, Dallas, TX5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-7776
3
Plano Office4712 Dexter Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-8832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bed side manner - will really listen to you and answer your questions. Honest, professional and thorough doctor. I look forward to my appointments with him as he never disappoints.
About Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710980362
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ
- Abbott Nwestern/Allina Health Sy
- Abbott Northwestern Hosp
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.