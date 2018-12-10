See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Denton, TX
Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD

Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.

Dr. Jamieson works at Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Denton in Denton, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Denton
    2801 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 220-0600
  2. 2
    Sleep Medicine Associates of Texas, Dallas, TX
    5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-7776
  3. 3
    Plano Office
    4712 Dexter Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-8832

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 10, 2018
    Excellent bed side manner - will really listen to you and answer your questions. Honest, professional and thorough doctor. I look forward to my appointments with him as he never disappoints.
    Colleen in DALLAS, TX — Dec 10, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710980362
    Education & Certifications

    • Standford Univ
    • Abbott Nwestern/Allina Health Sy
    • Abbott Northwestern Hosp
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Jamieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

