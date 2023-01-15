Overview of Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD

Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Jawa works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.