See All Hand Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD

Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Jawa works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
  2. 2
    40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100
  3. 3
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jawa?

    Jan 15, 2023
    Met with Dr. Jawa about reverse shoulder replacement after 4 surgeries for right rotator cuff. He laid out all the pros/cons clearly along with alternate not invasive therapies to try. Listens well, encourages question, and very clear with answers as well as explains things.
    Michael A. — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jawa to family and friends

    Dr. Jawa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jawa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568671188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jawa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jawa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.