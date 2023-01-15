Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Jawa's Office Locations
1
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
- 2 40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
3
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (781) 890-2133Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Jawa about reverse shoulder replacement after 4 surgeries for right rotator cuff. He laid out all the pros/cons clearly along with alternate not invasive therapies to try. Listens well, encourages question, and very clear with answers as well as explains things.
About Dr. Andrew Jawa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Jawa works at
