Dr. Andrew Jea, MD
Dr. Andrew Jea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Jea works at
IU Riley Hospital for Children705 Riley Hospital Dr Ste 1134, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network

Dr Jea is such a compassionate doctor. He is so respectful under all circumstances and really explains things so well to families. He never makes you feel like you are rushing him and he takes time to answer any and all questions not only for families, but medical staff. He is an amazing surgeon!
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568662724
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Jea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jea works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jea.
