Overview of Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD

Dr. Andrew Jennis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Jennis works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.