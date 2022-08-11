See All General Dentists in Lafayette, CO
Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, CO. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.

Dr. Johns works at Boulder County Smiles in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Boulder County Smiles
    1140 W South Boulder Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 552-6281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

    • Aetna
    • Delta Dental

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 11, 2022
    I have had many bad dental experiences as a youth and my dental visits were few and far between until recently when I broke a tooth and was forced to find a dentist. On my search I came across Boulder County Smiles read a lot of the reviews and decided to go. I was not only pleasantly surprised by the friendly and professional reception staff, but I was also blown away by the dental assistant, the dental hygienist and the dentist himself. I have never met more friendly folks with great professional attitudes that put you at ease and explain things to where you really understand.
    David — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669854170
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Tennesee College Of Dentistry|University of Tennessee College of Dentistry
    Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johns works at Boulder County Smiles in Lafayette, CO. View the full address on Dr. Johns’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

