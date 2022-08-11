Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, CO. They graduated from Univeristy Of Tennesee College Of Dentistry|University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.
Dr. Johns works at
Locations
-
1
Boulder County Smiles1140 W South Boulder Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 552-6281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johns?
I have had many bad dental experiences as a youth and my dental visits were few and far between until recently when I broke a tooth and was forced to find a dentist. On my search I came across Boulder County Smiles read a lot of the reviews and decided to go. I was not only pleasantly surprised by the friendly and professional reception staff, but I was also blown away by the dental assistant, the dental hygienist and the dentist himself. I have never met more friendly folks with great professional attitudes that put you at ease and explain things to where you really understand.
About Dr. Andrew Johns, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1669854170
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Tennesee College Of Dentistry|University of Tennessee College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.