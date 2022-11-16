Overview of Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD

Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at MAYFAIR FAMILY CARE in Chicago, IL with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.