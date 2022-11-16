Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD
Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Covenant Hospital5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-2225
-
2
WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery61 Whitcher St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I am extremely happy with Dr. Johnson regarding the results of my surgery. I would recommend Dr. Johnson, and his team for the way I was cared for to anyone, family, and friends. I would also like to give a special thanks to the anesthetist that played a major role in my emotional and mental well-being before the surgery and made sure that I felt safe in a such delicate surgery. Thanks to everyone in the hospital that was involved directly or indirectly in my surge. Maria Hitt
About Dr. Andrew Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386890150
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
- Syracuse University, Syracuse Ny
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.