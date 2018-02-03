Overview of Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD

Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Joseph works at UPMC Internal Medicine in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.