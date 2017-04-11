Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD
Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
Medical Procedures At Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 100, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7811
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 998-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Andrew Joseph. He took care of my husband during the most difficult time in our lives. He is such a kind and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Joseph, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Bell's Palsy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
