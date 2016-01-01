Dr. Andrew Ju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ju, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ju, MD
Dr. Andrew Ju, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Ju works at
Dr. Ju's Office Locations
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-2900
Vidant Radiation Oncology (GenesisCare USA)524 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 551-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Andrew Ju, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
