Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD

Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Kaczynski works at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaczynski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy General Hospital
    4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 925-5522
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912927765
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of California At Berkeley
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Kaczynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaczynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaczynski works at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaczynski’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaczynski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

