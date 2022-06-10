Overview

Dr. Andrew Kaplan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.