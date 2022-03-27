Dr. Andrew Karen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Karen, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Karen, MD
Dr. Andrew Karen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Karen's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida LLC1900 Don Wickham Dr Ste 110, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First let me start by saying that the everyone I had the pleasure of meeting and engaging with at this office were beyond kind, professional, and caring. The front desk staff were amazing (I want to send a special shout out to Carmen who is so sweet and helpful) and the nurses were wonderful (special shout out to Jessica who went above and beyond to get me a breast pump when my insurance was causing issues). Both the front desk and nurses did an amazing job of calling back and staying in close touch if I was having a problem or something. Dr. Karen was fantastic! I had to make a 40 minute drive to his office and he offered the option of going to see the nurse practitioner, Theresa, (who by the way is also fantastic) because she was closer to me and I could save gas that way. Closer to my due date, I started to show signs of cholestasis of pregnancy. I called the office with my concerns and Dr. Karen immediatly ordered blood work for me. I felt heard and validated for my concerns.
About Dr. Andrew Karen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karen speaks Spanish and Swedish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Karen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.