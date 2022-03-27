Overview of Dr. Andrew Karen, MD

Dr. Andrew Karen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Karen works at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.