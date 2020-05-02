Dr. Andrew Kassel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kassel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kassel, DPM
Dr. Andrew Kassel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kassel's Office Locations
Horizons Foot and Ankle Clinic PC405 Laurel St, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (303) 465-6292
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, wonderful bedside manner, fabulously personable... highly recommend for all your podiatric needs.
About Dr. Andrew Kassel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700842580
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.