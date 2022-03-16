Overview

Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Surgeons and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Kassir works at Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.