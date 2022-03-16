See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Surgeons and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Kassir works at Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 288, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 947-3533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kassir?

    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr. Kassir is fantastic. I was so lucky to have him do my surgery. He was always honest and forthright about what I might expect. I had zero pain following surgery--I told the nursing staff to remove the morphine drip as I did not need it. I equate the lack of post-op pain with his skill as a surgeon. You cannot go wrong having Dr. Kassir perform your surgery. Thank you, Dr. Kassir
    Dr. W. J. Priestley — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kassir to family and friends

    Dr. Kassir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kassir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245222769
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassir works at Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kassir’s profile.

    Dr. Kassir has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Kassir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.