Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (8)
Map Pin Small Lancaster, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM

Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at LA County Hgh Dsrt Reg Hlth Ctr in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

    High Desert Health System Ambulatory Surgical Ctr
    335 E Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93535 (661) 471-4000
    Allcare Foothealth Center
    847 Auto Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 (661) 273-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Sever's Disease
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot Fracture
Nail Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2019
    Very attentive and compassionate is his care. Wonderful bedside manor!
    About Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780661900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
