Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM
Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
High Desert Health System Ambulatory Surgical Ctr335 E Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93535 Directions (661) 471-4000
Allcare Foothealth Center847 Auto Center Dr Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and compassionate is his care. Wonderful bedside manor!
About Dr. Andrew Katz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.