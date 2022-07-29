Dr. Andrew Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Katz, MD
Dr. Andrew Katz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katz was amazing with my teenage son and continues to be, everything from personal care, mental health, to being sexually active.
About Dr. Andrew Katz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Laotian and Spanish
- Male
- 1932131257
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Med Affiliated Hospitals Houston
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
